Royal Enfield introduces 2 new colour options for Hunter 350

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has introduced 2 new colour options for the Hunter 350. The premium two-wheeler is now available in Dapper O (Orange) and Dapper G (Green) colours. Both variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 get a price tag of Rs 1,69,656 (ex-showroom).

The automaker has earlier launched three colours in the Dapper segment– white and grey. The Hunter 350 is also available in four more variants– Factory Black, Rebel Blue, Rebel Red and Rebel Black.

The engine configuration and other features of the Hunter 350 stayed unchanged. Royal Enfield first launched the Hunter series in the Indian market back in 2022. The bike is powered by a 349cc, air or oil-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It also comes with fuel injection, having the capability of delivering a maximum power of 20.11 bhp at 6,100 RPM, while the torque range is 27 Nm at 4,000 RPM.

The Hunter 350 sits on 17-inch wheels and have a disc at both ends. The bike is also equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear.