‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ set for release in Japan

The makers of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” have announced that the film is scheduled to be released in Japanese theaters this summer. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be distributed in Japan by the film distribution company Twin. The official X page of “Salaar” stated that “#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2.” Additionally, the film is set to be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” had its initial release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22. The film, set in the fictional city of Khansaar, follows the story of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). Alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. With a worldwide box office gross of Rs 650 crore, the movie has garnered significant success.