Srinagar City experiences Coldest Night of Season So Far

The Srinagar city experienced the coldest night of the season so far, with temperatures plummeting over five notches below freezing, as the bone-chilling cold wave persisted in Kashmir. Officials reported that a thin layer of ice formed on the surface of Dal Lake and other water bodies in the region due to the intense cold wave gripping Kashmir. The area is currently undergoing “Chilla-i-Kalan,” a 40-day harsh winter period characterized by a cold wave, substantially dropping temperatures, and freezing water bodies and pipes. This period is prone to heavy snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches.

On Saturday night, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. Other areas, such as Qazigund, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, and Kupwara, also witnessed sub-zero temperatures. Residents living in houseboats on Dal Lake faced difficulties breaking the layer of ice to reach the lake’s banks, and water in pipes froze in various parts of the Kashmir valley. Despite the prolonged dry spell and a significant rainfall deficit in December, there has been minimal snowfall in most plain areas, and the meteorological department forecasts mainly dry weather until January 12. The ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is set to conclude on January 31, followed by a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha,’ ensuring continued cold conditions.