Tata Punch EV revealed; bookings open

Mumbai: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has revealed the Punch.ev in India. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Tata Motors. The Punch.ev is Tata’s third electric car after the popular Nexon.ev, Tigor.ev and Tiago.ev. Punch.ev is the first product of the company to be based on its maiden advanced pure EV architecture — acti.ev (advanced connected tech-intelligent electric vehicle).

The Tata Punch.ev can be booked for a token amount of Rs 21,000 at Tata Motors showrooms or Tata.ev stores. The bookings can be made via the company’s website as well. Its price is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Punch.ev comes with LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillamps. The electric SUV sits on 16-inch Diamond cut alloy wheels. Other features include 10.25-inch HD infotainment system (Harman), 10.25-inch digital cockpit, Arcade.ev app suite, 360-degree camera surround view system, ventilated front seats, blind spot view monitor, six airbags and cruise control.

The Tata Punch.ev is being offered in two driving range options — Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. There are five trims — Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. Customers can choose between sunroof and non-sunroof variants. One can also opt for either a 3.3kW wallbox charger or a 7.2kW fast home charger. It also supports DC fast charging.

Tata Motors is yet to officially confirm the powertrain specs of the upcoming Punch EV.