This state registers 314 per cent growth in tiger’s population

Dehradun: The tiger population in Uttarakhand has increased at a rate of 314 per cent between 2006 and 2022. Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha informed this.

As per government data, the tiger population density in Uttarakhand is among the highest in the world. The tiger population rose to 560 in 2022 from 178 in 2006, recording a rise of 314 per cent.

Meanwhile, a slight increase was recorded in 2023 in the number of people killed and injured in tiger attacks. 2 persons were killed in tiger attacks in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 17 in 2023, while 8 persons were injured by big cats in 2021, 10 in 2022 and 9 in 2023.

The total number of people killed in encounters with animals such as leopards, elephants and snakes besides tigers was 71 in 2021, 82 in 2022 and 66 in 2023. The number of persons injured in man-animal conflicts was 361 in 2021, 325 in 2022 and 317 in 2023.