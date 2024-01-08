20 Trains to Delhi delayed

On Monday, weather-related conditions in the national capital led to the delay of twenty trains bound for Delhi. The city experienced a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the average for this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a relative humidity of 95 percent at 8:30 am. Amid these weather conditions, the Indian Railways announced that a total of twenty trains scheduled for Delhi were affected by the delays.

The IMD’s forecast for the day includes the expectation of shallow fog, with the maximum temperature projected to reach 17 degrees Celsius. The weather-induced disruptions underline the impact of winter conditions on transportation and daily activities in the city. As Delhi faces lower temperatures, the delay in train schedules adds to the challenges posed by the seasonal weather, prompting commuters and authorities to adapt to the changing conditions and potential inconveniences in the transportation network.