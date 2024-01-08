2000 chickens burnt alive in Jammu

A devastating fire erupted at a poultry farm situated on the outskirts of Jammu city, resulting in the tragic loss of over 2,000 chickens, as reported by officials on Monday. The incident transpired during the night in the Doke Jagir area of Akhnoor tehsil on Sunday, affecting a farm owned by Ranjeet Singh. The sudden outbreak of the fire rapidly consumed the entire poultry facility, leaving the entire farm in ruins. The intensity of the flames led to the unfortunate demise of more than 2,000 chickens as the inferno swiftly engulfed the premises.

Authorities are currently engaged in efforts to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the fire and to determine the root cause of the devastating incident. The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances that led to the rapid spread of the flames, leading to the significant loss at the poultry farm. The tragic event underscores the challenges and risks faced by agricultural businesses, emphasizing the need for robust safety measures to prevent such incidents and protect both livelihoods and animal welfare.