52-year-old Texas man taken into custody for the abduction of a woman five years ago

A Texas man, identified as 52-year-old Lee Carter, has been apprehended for the alleged abduction and captivity of a woman, dating back to her pregnancy around five years ago. The charges against Carter include aggravated kidnapping.

The victim, who encountered Carter, also known as the rapper Viper, shared her harrowing experience from about four or five years ago. At that time, while panhandling along Almeda Genoa while pregnant, she received a dollar from Viper initially. However, he returned later, inviting her to join him in his car, ostensibly offering assistance.

Law enforcement discovered the woman confined in a garage linked to Carter’s Houston residence. According to documents disclosed on April 7, 2023, the Houston Police responded to an ongoing kidnapping situation at 5251 Perry Street, where they detected a voice emanating from a garage.

The victim recounted being abducted around four or five years earlier while pregnant and panhandling on the street. Carter allegedly approached her initially with a dollar, returned later offering help, and instructed her to enter his car. Despite feeling “vulnerable” and against her “better judgment,” she complied.

Upon reaching Carter’s residence, the woman claimed to have been confined in his garage. Allegedly, Carter forced her into drug consumption and sexual acts, providing only “chips and snacks” for sustenance, according to police reports.

The victim managed to access Carter’s laptop and used the Text Now application to contact the police, describing her attempts to escape by breaking a window. Although initially taken to a hospital, Carter reportedly retrieved her from there and returned her to his residence. The charges against Carter include aggravated kidnapping, and the case highlights the woman’s ordeal of abduction and captivity for several years.