6 policemen killed, 22 others injured in bomb blast

Peshawar: 6 police officials were killed and 22 others injured a bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Monday. The bomb explosion occurred in the Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district in the province bordering Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

‘A police truck transporting around 25 policemen for anti-polio campaign duties was targeted by an IED (improvised explosive device),’ Anwar ul Haq, a senior government official in Bajaur district, told AFP.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors inject Rs 4,800 Crore in Indian equities in first week of January

The policemen were on their way to provide security to polio vaccination teams. Polio teams are often targeted by militants in Pakistan due to opposition to the vaccine. The Pakistan Taliban, have killed scores of polio vaccination workers and policemen guarding them in the past.

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Arshad Hussain condemned the attack and said the war against terrorism would go on till the elimination of the last terrorist.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.