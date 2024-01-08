Ariana Grande’s upcoming song ‘Yes, And?’ gets a release date

Ariana Grande is set to delight her fans with new music in the upcoming year, and the release of her latest song, “Yes, And?” on the upcoming Friday is a testament to her commitment. This track is part of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, which is eagerly awaited by her global fan base. Known for her penchant for quirky and humorous titles for both songs and albums, this tradition is continued with “Yes, And?”, taking a humorous approach reminiscent of her 2019 semi-autobiographical single and album, “Thank U, Next.”

While Ariana Grande has collaborated with other artists in recent years, delivering notable hits like Weeknd’s remixes of “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You,” she has refrained from releasing solo work under her name. The last album under her name was her sixth studio album, “Positions,” released in 2020. Now, with the imminent release of “Yes, And?” and the promise of a new studio album, fans are eager to experience the musical journey Grande has crafted for them.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Ariana Grande has been deeply involved in the Broadway musical adaptation of “Wicked,” a project that has garnered significant attention. This adaptation, produced by Universal, brings the beloved Broadway hit to the big screen, adding another dimension to Grande’s versatile artistic portfolio.

For her latest album, Ariana Grande has reunited with long-time collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, signaling a continuation of the successful creative partnerships that have defined her musical career. As anticipation builds for the release of “Yes, And?” and the forthcoming album, Ariana Grande remains a powerhouse in the music industry, captivating audiences with her unique style and musical prowess.