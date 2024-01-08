Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: State government declares January 22 as ‘dry day’

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared January 22 as a ‘dry day’ to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The consecration of Ram temple will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

‘Decisions taken in today’s meeting of the Assam Cabinet include announcing Dry Day on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman, Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs,’ said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa in an X post.

Also Read: First Night Landing in Kargil Successfully Executed by Air Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized.