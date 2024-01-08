BCCI announces Indian squad for Afghanistan T20I

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma will captain the team.

Virat Kohli has been included in the squad. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested for the series. Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar have been included as pacers in the team. Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the wicketkeepers in the team.

The series is scheduled to begin on January 11 at Punjab Cricket Association at Mohali. The second T20I will take place on January 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and the third on January 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Full India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar