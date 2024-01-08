Boeing 737-8 Max Plane Checks Cleared by DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported on Monday that the checks on Boeing 737-8 Max planes have been successfully concluded. Following an incident involving Alaska Airlines, the DGCA had issued a directive on Saturday instructing domestic airlines to promptly inspect emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max planes within their fleets as a precautionary measure.

In an official statement, the DGCA confirmed the satisfactory completion of these checks on the operational fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft belonging to Air India Express (4), SpiceJet (8), and Akasa (20). Notably, Akasa Air’s fleet includes a B737-8200 aircraft with a mid-cabin door, and the operational check on this specific door has also been completed satisfactorily.

The precautionary inspections were prompted by an incident on January 5 involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. During the flight, there was an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug, leading to rapid decompression of the airplane. As a response to this incident, the DGCA took proactive measures to ensure the safety of Boeing 737-8 Max planes in the domestic fleet, with the subsequent inspections yielding satisfactory results for the mentioned airlines.