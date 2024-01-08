Border Security Force recovers China-made drone in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone from Punjab’s Ferozepur district. The recovered drone is a Chinese Quadcopter with the model number– DJI Matrice 300 RTK. After getting information about the presence of drone, BSF personnel launched a search operation in the Hazara Singh Wala village of Ferozpur.

‘After receiving information regarding the presence of a drone, @BSF_Punjab launched a search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK – MADE IN CHINA) used for cross-border smuggling, from a farming field adjacent to village- Hazara Singh Wala, District – Ferozepur, Punjab. Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the strenuous efforts of #BSF,’ said BSF in a post on X.

Also Read: BCCI announces Indian squad for Afghanistan T20I

Earlier on January 6, BSF foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab’s Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape.

Earlier in November 2023, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered three packets of heroin and a drone from a paddy field on the outskirts of Rajatal village.