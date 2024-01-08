Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,240, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5780, down by Rs 20. Last two days, gold price remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 62,358 per 10 gram, down Rs 199 or 0.32%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,285 per kg, down Rs 302 or 0.42%. Gold is down by 1.02% or by Rs 646 from the 2023 closing price while Silver futures have corrected by 2.48% or Rs 1,843 per kg in the last two sessions.

The price of gold in major physical bullion markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 63,000 per 10 gram while that of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,044.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,051.10 per ounce. Price of spot silver was little changed at $23.17 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $963.24, and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,030.28.

Comex Gold futures were trading at $2,043 per troy ounce on Monday, falling $-6.80 or 0.33% while silver futures were trading at $23.220, down $0.095 or 0.410%.