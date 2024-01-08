Congress Initiates Seat-Sharing Discussions with INDIA Bloc Allies

The Congress has initiated discussions on seat-sharing with INDIA bloc allies in various states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after thorough internal consultations. Senior party leaders have been instructed to engage with leaders from the alliance, and formal negotiations are set to commence with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and Delhi. The Congress, through its five-member seat-sharing committee, which includes Mukul Wasnik as convener and members Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, has conducted internal consultations and submitted its findings to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. These discussions are part of a broader strategy by the 28-party opposition grouping to collectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections, aiming to field a single opposition candidate against the BJP in certain Lok Sabha seats.

As the seat-sharing talks progress, Congress president Kharge has delegated the responsibility to senior leaders, including committee members, to collaborate on seat distribution with other parties. While the Congress has established pre-poll alliances with parties like the DMK, RJD, JDU, and others, it currently lacks partnerships with some key parties in crucial states. Kharge anticipates that decisions on posts and seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc will be reached within 10-15 days, with the overall process likely to conclude by the end of the month. The Congress is actively working on all 545 Lok Sabha constituencies, appointing observers for each seat, and aims to determine specific seat allocations through consultations with all constituents of the opposition alliance.