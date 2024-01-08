Congress Plans Statewide Rallies on January 14

On Sunday, the Congress party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, led by Avinash Pandey, the newly appointed in-charge, unveiled the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Mashal’ initiative to coincide with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ scheduled for January 14. Avinash Pandey, Congress General Secretary, stated that the nationwide yatra under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, commencing from Manipur, aims to bolster the fight for social, economic, and political justice in the country. In sync with this, the State Congress Committee will launch the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Mashal Yatra’ from each district headquarters on January 14, commencing at 6 pm and covering a distance of five kilometers.

Through this foot rally, Congress workers intend to disseminate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, fostering unity to counteract the “hate-filled, disruptive” politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The initiative seeks to engage the masses and amplify the Congress party’s commitment to social, economic, and political justice throughout the nation.