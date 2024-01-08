Crispy Delight: Pappadam Mezhukkupuratti Recipe

“Pappadam Mezhukkupuratti” is a popular South Indian dish made with crispy fried papadums sautéed with various spices. Here’s a simple recipe for Pappadam Mezhukkupuratti:

Ingredients:

– 4-5 plain papadums

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon urad dal (split black gram)

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1-2 green chilies, chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Roast the papadums: Heat a tawa or pan over medium heat. Roast each papadum individually until they puff up and turn crispy. Set aside.

2. Break the roasted papadums into bite-sized pieces.

3. In a pan, heat coconut oil over medium heat.

4. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

5. Add urad dal and cumin seeds. Saute until urad dal turns golden brown.

6. Add curry leaves and chopped green chilies. Saute for a minute.

7. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

8. Reduce the heat to low, add turmeric powder, and mix well.

9. Quickly add the broken papadums to the pan. Gently mix to coat the papadums with the spices.

10. Adjust salt according to taste. Stir well to combine.

11. Cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

12. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

13. Remove from heat and serve Pappadam Mezhukkupuratti as a delicious side dish with rice or as a crunchy snack.

Enjoy your Pappadam Mezhukkupuratti!