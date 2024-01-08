Fans of Taylor Swift enraged by an op-ed that hints at the singer’s queer identity

An op-ed in The New York Times examining Taylor Swift’s music and lyrics from a queer perspective has sparked controversy and criticism from fans. The 5,000-word piece delves into the singer’s potential queer identity, suggesting that her artistry contains hints about her gender identity and affiliation with the LGBTQIA+ community. The article argues that certain symbols in Swift’s work, like hairpins, may indicate her alignment with the queer community.

The op-ed’s author asserts that these interpretations have relevance, as Swift’s supposed allusions to queer identity predate its widespread acceptance in mainstream America. However, critics argue that the article crosses a line by engaging in speculative discussions about the singer’s personal life, emphasizing the need for caution when discussing public figures.

Fans expressed their disapproval on social media, with one stating that such pieces are inappropriate, particularly for a public figure like Swift who has previously denied such insinuations. Another fan voiced concerns about potential repercussions, expressing a hope that Swift’s team would take action against those responsible for the op-ed.

Taylor Swift has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community, creating a supportive environment at her performances and standing up against anti-LGBTQ measures in the US. Despite her allyship, Swift has consistently denied being a part of the LGBTQ community herself. In a 2019 interview, she clarified her stance, stating, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Presently, Taylor Swift is in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Although the couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship, they have engaged in public displays of affection during recent outings.