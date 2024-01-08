Fatal Elephant Attack: 48-Year-Old Woman Killed in Idukki, Kerala

In the Panniar tea estate area of Kerala’s high-range district, a tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning as a 48-year-old woman lost her life in a wild elephant attack. The victim, employed as a worker in the estate, sustained severe injuries when a wild elephant attacked her at approximately 7:45 am. Promptly, she was rushed to Theni Medical College, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the hospital, as confirmed by a forest official.

According to the official, a herd of elephants was traversing from one area to another within the estate. Due to dense fog in the morning, the woman possibly failed to detect the presence of the elephants, leading to the unfortunate attack. The post-mortem examination is currently underway, and once completed, the body will be handed over to the grieving family. This tragic incident highlights the inherent risks faced by individuals residing and working in close proximity to wildlife habitats, emphasizing the importance of awareness and precautionary measures in such regions.