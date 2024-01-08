First American spacecraft to make an attempt at a Moon landing in more than half a century blasts off

The Vulcan Centaur, the first American spacecraft attempting a Moon landing in over 50 years, successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Developed by United Launch Alliance (ULA), the new rocket carried Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander on its maiden voyage. The spacecraft is set to land on the Moon’s Sinus Viscositatis region in mid-February, marking a significant moment for America’s return to the lunar surface, with the private industry leading the endeavor.

Following the launch, ULA posted on X, “Successful #VulcanRocket staging, ignition,” indicating the positive progress of the mission. Astrobotic’s CEO John Thornton expressed the honor of leading America back to the Moon, underscoring the historical significance of the achievement.

Peregrine, the lunar lander, is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments designed to explore the Moon’s radiation and surface composition, contributing valuable data for future astronaut missions. Notably, it carries the cremated remains and DNA of renowned figures such as Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke, and a dog. In addition, a shoebox-sized rover from Carnegie Mellon University and a physical Bitcoin are part of the payload.

The mission reflects a shift in lunar exploration, with the United States relying on the commercial sector through programs like Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) to transport hardware to the Moon more cost-effectively. Astrobotic received over $100 million for its role in the moon landing, showcasing the growing involvement of private companies in space exploration. Another moon mission is scheduled for February, with Houston-based Intuitive Machines set to land near the South Pole, further illustrating the expanding role of commercial entities in lunar exploration.