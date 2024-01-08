First Night Landing in Kargil Successfully Executed by Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has showcased its expanding operational capabilities by successfully completing a night-landing demonstration of the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft at the high-altitude Kargil airstrip. This achievement marks a significant milestone as the Kargil airstrip is positioned at an elevation of 2,927 meters above sea level, surrounded by hills, and has a unidirectional approach. The successful night landing, carried out for the first time by an IAF C-130J aircraft, underscores the strategic importance of such operations in challenging terrains.

The crew utilized night vision goggles to navigate the dark airstrip, employing terrain masking techniques en route to avoid detection by potential enemy radars. Located near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Kargil airstrip is closely associated with the Srinagar-Leh Highway, a focal point during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. This training exercise aimed to assess the special operations launch capability at night, proving crucial for time-sensitive operational mobilization of troops and equipment. The capability is not only vital for special operations but also holds significance in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, showcasing the IAF’s commitment to enhancing its operational readiness in diverse scenarios.