The choice of food to avoid with morning tea can vary based on personal preferences and dietary restrictions. However, some general guidelines can be considered:

1. Sugary Pastries and Cakes: While they may be tempting, sugary pastries and cakes can lead to a quick spike in blood sugar levels followed by a crash, leaving you feeling tired.

2. Highly Processed Foods: Foods high in refined sugars and processed carbohydrates might not be the best choice. These can include items like sugary cereals, white bread, and other heavily processed snacks.

3. Fried Foods: Greasy and fried foods can be heavy on the stomach, potentially causing discomfort, especially when paired with tea.

4. Very Spicy Foods: Extremely spicy foods might not be the best choice for some people, especially if they have sensitive stomachs. They can cause discomfort or indigestion.

5. Too Much Fiber: While fiber is generally healthy, consuming excessive amounts of high-fiber foods early in the morning might cause bloating or digestive discomfort for some individuals.

6. Dairy Products: Some people may experience digestive issues with dairy products, so if you’re lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy, it might be a good idea to avoid milk-based products.

7. Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits can be acidic, and for some individuals, consuming them on an empty stomach may lead to acid reflux or discomfort.