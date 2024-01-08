Foreign Portfolio Investors inject Rs 4,800 Crore in Indian equities in first week of January

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 4,773 crore in Indian equities this month (till January 5). FPIs also injected Rs 4,000 crore in the debt market during the period. As per market experts, India’s robust economic fundamentals influenced investors.

‘India’s domestic investor’s consistent flow, exceptional GDP growth numbers of Q2FY24, strong corporate earnings and good banking health are eye-watering for foreign investors,’ Kislay Upadhyay – smallcase Manager and Founder of Fidel Folio, said.

FPIs made a massive investment of Rs 66,134 crore in December and Rs 9,000 crore in November. Overall, the total FPI flows for 2023 stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore in equities and Rs 68,663 crore in the debt markets. Together, they infused Rs 2.4 lakh crore into the capital market.

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: All you need to know about celebration

Indian equities witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore by FPIs in 2022. Before the outflow, FPIs invested money in the last three years. FPIs made a net infusion of Rs 25,752 crore in equities in 2021, Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, and Rs 1.01 lakh crore in 2019. FPIs took out funds worth Rs 15,910 crore in 2022, Rs 10,359 crore in 2021, and Rs 1.05 lakh crore in 2020 from debt markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.