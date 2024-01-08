Golden Globes: Gillian Anderson makes striking entrance in a custom gown featuring design inspired by vaginas

Gillian Anderson, known for her bold and distinctive fashion choices, made a memorable entrance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, donning a custom ivory strapless gown created by Gabriela Hearst. The gown, which drew attention for its uniqueness, featured intricate embroidery inspired by floral designs, particularly peonies.

In an interview with Deadline, the 55-year-old star of “Sex Education” shared her reasons for choosing the gown, highlighting its appropriateness for the brand. However, in a conversation with PEOPLE, she expressed her particular fondness for the floral inspiration behind the dress, focusing on the peonies.

The custom gown, designed by Gabriela Hearst, showcased meticulous embroidery, with each motif requiring 3.5 hours of intricate work. The details were carefully crafted to ensure the gown’s elegance and suitability for the grandeur of the Golden Globes red carpet.

To complement the daring look, Anderson adorned herself with Chopard jewels, including an 18k white gold necklace featuring a 10-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond. The accessories added an extra layer of sophistication to her overall ensemble.

In addition to the glamorous attire, Anderson’s hairstyle became a standout feature of her look. Embracing her natural beauty, she showcased a few wisps of grey roots amid her blonde hair, styled in soft waves. Her makeup was tastefully understated, featuring a soft smokey eye and a subtle pink lip.

Anderson’s bold and elegant appearance at the Golden Globes once again solidified her status as a fashion icon, combining creativity, sophistication, and a celebration of natural beauty.