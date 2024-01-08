Guillermo del Toro finds his Frankenstein monster finally!

Guillermo del Toro has secured Euphoria star Jacob Elordi for the role of Frankenstein’s monster in his upcoming project, an adaptation of the classic tale. Initially, the role had been offered to Andre Garfield, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man. However, due to scheduling conflicts arising from strikes, Garfield had to step down, paving the way for Elordi to step into the iconic role.

The film, titled Frankenstein, is taking shape with an impressive cast, including Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery. Guillermo del Toro is fully involved in the project, handling writing, directing, and producing duties. The narrative draws inspiration from Mary Shelley’s novel, depicting the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who conducts a monstrous experiment to bring a creature to life.

Jacob Elordi, renowned for his standout performance in HBO’s Euphoria, has been making waves in the industry. His recent work includes portraying Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s drama Priscilla. Elordi also starred alongside Barry Keoghan in the dark comedy Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.

With a stellar ensemble cast and del Toro at the helm, Frankenstein is poised to be an intriguing and captivating cinematic adaptation of the classic tale, blending the director’s unique vision with Mary Shelley’s timeless narrative.