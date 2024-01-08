Gulf country bans e-cigarettes, shisha, introduces hefty fines

Muscat: A fine of upto OMR 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who trades in electronic cigarettes, shisha, and their accessories in the Sultanate of Oman. His Excellency Sulayem bin Ali Al-Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority issued the Ministerial decision No. 756/2023 for this.

As per the rule, the circulation of electronic cigarettes, shisha, and their accessories is prohibited in the country. An administrative fine not exceeding OMR 1,000 shall be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of this decision, and the fine shall be doubled in the event of a repeat violation. If this violation continues, an administrative fine of OMR 50 will be imposed for each day that the violation continues, provided that its total does not exceed OMR 2,000. The seized quantities of electronic cigarettes, shishas, ??and their accessories will be destroyed in accordance with the controls in force at the Consumer Protection Authority.