Hand-Delivered Invitations for Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratistha’ Ceremony

Invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be personally handed over to all guests by representatives of the temple trust and numerous volunteers, as confirmed by official sources. Contributors from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, members of organizations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), along with other allies, are also actively involved in the distribution process. The invitation, featuring an impressive image of the temple and Lord Ram, includes a booklet with brief profiles of key figures from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The guest list of over 7,000 includes prominent individuals from various fields, such as cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The temple trust aims to encompass diverse backgrounds, from space exploration to arts, inviting individuals who have made significant contributions to society. The grand ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, and preparations in Ayodhya are underway, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the ceremony.

The extensive network of volunteers ensures that each invitation is hand-delivered, emphasizing a personal touch rather than relying on postal or courier services. Notably, invitations have been extended to political figures such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, demonstrating inclusivity. Additionally, the trust has invited 4,000 seers from across the country and 50 guests from foreign countries, and the distribution of invitations to overseas guests will also be managed through the network of volunteers. The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, is set to be an architectural marvel with specific dimensions and features outlined by the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai.