Heavy rain: Holiday declared for schools

Puducherry experienced significant disruptions to normal life on Monday due to continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours. As a result of the inclement weather, Chief Minister N Rangasamy declared a holiday for schools and colleges across the union territory. The incessant rain, attributed to a trough of easterlies in the southwest Bay of Bengal, prompted caution among fishermen, who chose not to venture out to the sea.

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, exacerbating the impact on daily life. Additionally, standing crops in various parts of the union territory suffered adverse effects due to the persistent downpour. The weather conditions prompted the government to take precautionary measures by declaring a holiday for educational institutions, while fishermen prioritized safety by avoiding sea voyages. The situation underscores the challenges posed by intense weather events in the region, impacting various aspects of daily life and livelihoods.