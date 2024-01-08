Here’s the full list of winners of Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globes, kicking off Hollywood’s award season, is the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s replacement by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge. The revamped awards night, hosted by Jo Koy, aims to honor the best of cinema in 2023. The nominations are led by “Barbenheimer,” with a focus on whether “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” will secure the most awards on Sunday night.

The Golden Globes winners for various categories include:

**Best Motion Picture – Drama**

– Anatomy of a Fall

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Maestro

– Oppenheimer (WINNER)

– Past Lives

– The Zone of Interest

**Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy**

– Air

– American Fiction

– Barbie (WINNER)

– The Holdovers

– May December

– Poor Things

**Best Motion Picture – Animated**

– The Boy and the Heron (WINNER)

– Elemental

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– The Super Mario Bros. Movie

– Suzume

– Wish

**Cinematic and Box Office Achievement**

– Barbie (WINNER)

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

– John Wick: Chapter 4

– Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

– Oppenheimer

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– The Super Mario Bros. Movie

– Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

**Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language**

– Anatomy of a Fall, France (WINNER)

– Fallen Leaves, Finland

– Io Capitano, Italy

– Past Lives, United States

– Society of the Snow, Spain

– The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

**Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama**

– Bradley Cooper, Maestro

– Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

– Colman Domingo, Rustin

– Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

– Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

– Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

**Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama**

– Annette Bening, Nyad

– Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)

– Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

– Greta Lee, Past Lives

– Carey Mulligan, Maestro

– Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

**Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy**

– Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

– Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

– Natalie Portman, May December

– Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

– Margot Robbie, Barbie

– Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)

**Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy**

– Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

– Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

– Matt Damon, Air

– Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)

– Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

– Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

**Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture**

– Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

– Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

– Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)

– Ryan Gosling, Barbie

– Charles Melton, May December

– Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

**Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture**

– Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

– Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

– Jodie Foster, Nyad

– Julianne Moore, May December

– Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

– Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

**Best Director — Motion Picture**

– Bradley Cooper, Maestro

– Greta Gerwig, Barbie

– Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

– Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

– Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

– Celine Song, Past Lives

**Best Screenplay – Motion Picture**

– Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

– Tony McNamara, Poor Things

– Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

– Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

– Celine Song, Past Lives

– Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

**Best Original Song – Motion Picture**

– “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

– “Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

– “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

– “Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

– “Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

– “What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas (WINNER)

**Best Original Score – Motion Picture**

– Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

– Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)

– Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

– Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

– Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

**Best Television Series – Drama**

– 1923

– The Crown

– The Diplomat

– The Last of Us

– The Morning Show

– Succession (WINNER)

**Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy**

– Abbott Elementary

– Barry

– The Bear (WINNER)

– Jury Duty

– Only Murders in the Building

– Ted Lasso

**Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television**

– All the Light We Cannot See

– Beef (WINNER)

– Daisy Jones & the Six

– Fargo

– Fellow Travelers

– Lessons in Chemistry

**Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama**

– Helen Mirren, 1923

– Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

– Keri Russell, The Diplomat

– Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

– Imelda Staunton, The Crown

– Emma Stone, The Curse

**Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama**

– Brian Cox, Succession

– Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)

– Gary Oldman, Slow Horses