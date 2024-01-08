India launch date of Infinix Smart 8 announced: Details

Mumbai: As per reports, Infinix will launch its Smart 8 in India on January 13. The model was initially unveiled in Nigeria in November 2023. The Indian variant is expected to share similar specifications to its global counterpart.

Infinix has now teased some details about the upcoming phone and its price range. It also announced the phone’s launch date in the country. The smartphone is listed as ‘Rs. 6,XXX,’ hinting that the price will be below Rs. 7,000.

The phone is confirmed to launch with up to 8GB of RAM, with 4GB physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. It is also set to get 64GB of onboard storage.

Also Read: Market valuation of 6 of top-10 firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore

The Infinix Smart 8 will be equipped with the Magic Ring feature. It is a pill-shaped collapsable island surrounding the centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display and serves a similar function to that of Apple’s Dynamic Island. It helps show users notifications and alerts in a compact, clutter-less manner.

The dual rear camera on the Infinix Smart 8 will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary AI-assisted sensor. The front camera will be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. It claims to be the segment-first handset to be equipped with a selfie camera flash light.

The Infinix Smart 8 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The power button on the right edge of the handset will double as the fingerprint scanner. It is confirmed to launch in four colours – Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The Smart 8 has a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits and ships with Android T Go Edition.