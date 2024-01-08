India launch date of Poco X6 series announced: Details

Mumbai: Poco will launch its Poco X6 series in India on January 11, 2024, at 5:30 PM. The Poco X6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS 120Hz display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The smartphone will have a triple camera setup on the back – a 67MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities.

The Poco X6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP secondary sensor.

Poco also launched its budget smartphone, the Poco C65, in India in December. The smartphone comes in three different RAM and storage variants: 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. The base model is priced at Rs 8,999, while the top-tier variant costs Rs 10,999.