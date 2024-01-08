India Records 605 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India has reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official data. The total number of active cases has risen to 4,002, contributing to the overall COVID case tally exceeding 4.5 crore (4,50,18,792). The death toll now stands at 5,33,396, with four new deaths reported in the last 24 hours—two in Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura. The total number of recoveries has increased to 4,44,81,341, with 648 additional recoveries since the previous day. As winter sets in, health experts are noting a sudden surge in viral infections, influenza, and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Nikhil Modi, a senior pulmonologist, highlighted that the declining temperature, increased moisture, low wind speed, and rising pollution contribute to various infections, leading to difficulties in breathing for many individuals.

In response to the evolving situation, both central and state governments are closely monitoring the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1. Classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 is under intense scientific scrutiny. Despite its distinct nature from the parent lineage BA.2.86, the WHO has emphasized that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. The data compilation is sourced from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, media bulletins, and state websites, as of 8 am on January 4.