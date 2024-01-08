India’s First Health Food Street Opens in Ujjain

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated India’s first health food street, named “Prasadam,” in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. The launch took place at Neelkanth Van, Mahakal Lok, and marked the beginning of a nationwide initiative to establish 100 food streets in as many districts. Ujjain, known for the renowned Mahakal Temple, is the hometown of the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav. Mandaviya, accompanied by the Chief Minister, emphasized that Prasadam represents a significant step toward fostering healthy eating habits nationwide, connecting citizens with pure and safe local and traditional food.

During the event, the leaders unveiled various projects, including a 30-bed additional ward as part of the emergency COVID response package. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of citizens’ health for realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat.’ The health minister also launched the official website for the Healthy and Hygienic Food Street initiative, along with a brochure detailing standard operating procedures for these food hubs. Financial assistance for the initiative is provided to states and Union Territories under the National Health Mission, with Prasadam in Ujjain costing Rs 1.75 crore and set to be fully operational by the first week of February. The food street, spread over 939 square meters, is designed to accommodate 19 shops and will offer dining options for the daily influx of devotees visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple. Additionally, Prasadam aims to contribute to economic growth and community engagement by providing various facilities such as a kids’ play area, drinking water, CCTV surveillance, parking, public conveniences, and seating spaces. The initiative aligns with efforts to promote women’s empowerment, as highlighted during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Indore, addressing preparations for National Youth Day and the Makar Sankranti festival.