Iran flogs woman 74 times for posting photo without Hijab

In Iran, a 33-year-old woman, Roya Heshmati, was publicly whipped 74 times for violating public morals by posting a photo without a headscarf.

The Iranian judiciary also imposed a fine for not covering her head. Heshmati, an outspoken critic of the Islamic regime’s hijab law and of Kurdish origins, was arrested in April for publishing a photo on social media without wearing a headscarf. Her lawyer, Maziar Tatai, revealed that she faced changing charges throughout the legal process, including “propaganda against the regime,” “being in the streets without a religious hijab,” “harming public modesty,” “producing vulgar content,” and “encouraging people to commit corruption.”

Heshmati, who appeared defiant, removed her hijab upon entering the court where the flogging was to take place. Despite warnings and requests to wear the headscarf to avoid trouble, she maintained her stance, stating that she “came specifically for the lashes, and I would not yield.” Even during the flogging, she refused to put on the hijab, facing threats of more severe whipping.

She described the room where the flogging occurred as a “fully equipped medieval torture chamber.” The charges against Heshmati reflect the Iranian government’s strict enforcement of conservative Islamic norms and restrictions on freedom of expression, particularly regarding women’s attire.

This incident highlights the ongoing human rights concerns in Iran, where individuals face legal consequences for expressing dissent or violating conservative social norms.