Kashmir still under cold wave

Despite a slight alleviation from the severe cold wave in Kashmir on Monday, the valley continued to experience minimum temperatures several degrees below freezing, attributed to clear skies, according to meteorological officials. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, showing a marginal increase from the previous night. Qazigund and Gulmarg reported temperatures of minus 4.2 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pahalgam, a crucial base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a minimum of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Kupwara recorded temperatures of minus 2.1 and minus 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Kashmir is currently in the midst of “Chilla-i-Kalan,” a 40-day intense winter period characterized by a cold wave, significantly lowering temperatures and causing the freezing of water bodies and pipes. The likelihood of snowfall is highest during this period, particularly in the higher regions. The harsh conditions led to the formation of a thin layer of ice on Dal Lake and other water bodies, posing challenges for residents in houseboats who had to break the ice to reach the lake’s banks. The cold spell has also resulted in frozen pipes in various parts of the Kashmir valley.

Kashmir has been facing an extended dry spell, with December experiencing a 79 percent rainfall deficit. Most plain areas in Kashmir have not seen significant snowfall, while the upper reaches have received below-average snowfall. The meteorological department anticipates mainly dry weather until January 12. Although the “Chilla-i-Kalan” is set to conclude on January 31, cold conditions will persist with a subsequent 20-day period called ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).