Ingredients

1 cup white rice soaked in water for 1.5 hours

2 eggs

2 tbsp. water

1 cup coconut milk

½ cup sliced banana

Sugar

Preparation

Grind the rice well

Add the eggs to it and grind again

Sieve the mix well

Add water so that the mix is loose

Heat a pan and pour the mix on it as a thin layer, covering the whole of the pan

Once it’s cooked, fold it into desired shape

Transfer it to a plate

Enjoy kilanji with coconut milk mixed with banana, sweetened with sugar