Market valuation of 6 of top-10 firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs 57,408.22 crore last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex declined 214.11 points, or 0.29%. The benchmark indices has touched an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore. HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) declined Rs 20,536.48 crore to Rs 12,77,435.56 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 6,15,663.40 crore. The mcap of Infosys went down Rs 4,129.69 crore to Rs 6,36,222.11 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 1,608.05 crore to Rs 6,97,357.42 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India dipped Rs 89.24 crore to Rs 5,72,826.22 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 14,816.85 crore to Rs 17,63,644.77 crore while ITC added Rs 14,409.32 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,91,219.09 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market valuation climbed Rs 8,200.55 crore to Rs 5,88,846.09 crore. The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 7,020.75 crore to reach Rs 5,34,082.81 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC.