PM Modi to Engage with Beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to engage with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday via video conferencing, according to an announcement from his office. Thousands of beneficiaries from across the country are expected to participate in the event, which will also include the presence of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives. The interaction, set for 12:30 pm on Monday, will see Prime Minister Modi addressing the beneficiaries during the virtual session. Since its initiation on November 15 last year, Modi has consistently interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through multiple video conferencing sessions and two physical meetings during his visit to Varanasi on December 17 and 18.

Launched with the goal of achieving the saturation of government flagship schemes, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to ensure that the benefits of these schemes are efficiently delivered to all targeted beneficiaries within a specified timeframe. The campaign marked a significant achievement on January 5, surpassing 10 crore participants within 50 days of its launch, indicating its widespread impact and its unique ability to unite people across the nation toward the shared vision of a “Viksit Bharat.”