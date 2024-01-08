Raid 2: Ajay Devgn is back in the shoes of his much-loved character, Amay Patnaik

Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as the honest and fearless IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, in the sequel to the 2018 hit film “Raid.” The actor made the announcement on Saturday, revealing the official release date as November 15, 2024. Commencing its shoot on January 6 in Mumbai, the movie, titled “Raid 2,” brings back the collaboration between Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta, who also directed the first installment.

Sharing pictures from the first day of the shoot on social media, Ajay Devgn expressed excitement about the project, stating, “New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot ? In Cinemas on 15th November 2024.”

Following the success of the original film, the sequel will continue to narrate a real-life story inspired by the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department. The first “Raid” depicted an income-tax raid conducted by officers in the 1980s on Sardar Inder Singh, lasting for three days and two nights. While details about the plot and cast of “Raid 2” are currently under wraps, the movie is expected to showcase true events and the dedication of the Income Tax Department.

The original film, starring Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D’Cruz, Amit Sial, Devas Dixit, among others, garnered success at the box office. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 40 crore, “Raid” surpassed expectations by earning over ?150 crore.

The sequel, “Raid 2,” is backed by T-Series and Panorama Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak serving as producers. The movie will be shot in various locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, UP, and Rajasthan.