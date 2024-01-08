Report: Megachurch leader TB Joshua raped and tortured his disciples

The late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, is accused of widespread abuse and torture, including rape and forced abortions, by dozens of former church members, according to a report by the BBC. The alleged abuses took place over almost two decades in a secret compound in Lagos, Nigeria. The investigation, conducted in collaboration with Open Democracy, reveals claims of sexual assault, solitary confinement, forced abortions, stripping, and beatings with electrical cables and horse whips.

TB Joshua, who died in June 2021, was a charismatic leader known for establishing a powerful evangelical empire with followers including political leaders, celebrities, and international footballers. The victims, more than 25 of whom spoke on record, include British nationals. One victim, identified as Rae, described being sexually assaulted and subjected to solitary confinement for two years, stating, “We all thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell, and in hell terrible things happen.”

Jessica Kaimu from Namibia alleged being raped multiple times by TB Joshua starting at the age of 17, along with forced abortions resulting from subsequent rapes. She described the medical treatments as potentially life-threatening. The report also includes accounts from a British man and his wife, who sent eyewitness accounts and video evidence of their ordeal to the British High Commission in Nigeria in 2010. They claim no action was taken despite the evidence.

In response to the allegations, SCOAN stated, “Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence… None of the allegations was ever substantiated.” The accusations reveal disturbing patterns of abuse within the influential evangelical church, raising questions about accountability and the protection of vulnerable followers.