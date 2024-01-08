Republic Day 2024: All you need to know about celebration

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26th. The Republic Day parade on the famous Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, will start at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and go for over five kilometers, ending at the National Stadium. The country celebrates Republic Day to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

Here are some interesting facts about Republic Day:

The Constitution of India replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the country’s governing text.

The first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on January 26, 1950, marking the birth of the Indian Republic. The day was declared a national holiday after being recognised as the Republic Day of India.

In 1950, the inaugural Republic Day procession took place. Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest of India’s first Republic Day parade.

Rajpath had its inaugural parade in 1955. Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad was the chief guest at the occasion.

The 2024 Republic Day theme is ‘India – Mother of Democracy’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

This year’s Republic Day parade will feature two all-women contingents from the defence forces marching.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. This is, notably the 6th time, a French leader will be the chief guest at the celebrations in the national capital.