Samsung cuts price of these premium smartphones by Rs 10,000: Details

Mumbai: Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones. The revised retail prices are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart. They are listed with a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from their original price tags.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version. The Galaxy S23+ is now priced at 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 94,999. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is available for Rs. 94,999, instead of Rs. 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy S23+ has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM. They have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. They feature a 12-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23+ packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Meanwhile, Samsung will launch its Galaxy S24 phones on January 17.