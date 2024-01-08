Skoda India launches new ‘TVC’ for the Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Edition

Mumbai: Skoda India has launched a TV commercial for its Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Edition. The Elegance Edition of Slavia and Kushaq were launched recently in ‘Deep Black’ shade. The video is available on Skoda India’s official YouTube channel.

This new television commercial highlights all the additions offered with the new Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Edition.It shows both of the cars from different angles, highlighting the appearance of them in the new classy black shade. Following this, the video then shows the newly added signature chrome grille, elegance badge on the B-pillar, Skoda welcome puddle lamp, elegance accessories on the interior including pillows, neck rests, and seat belts along with a few others.

The Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition 1.5 with manual transmission starts at Rs 17.52 lakh, while the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 18.92 lakh. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition 1.5 with manual transmission is priced at Rs 18.31 lakh, and the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission version costs Rs 19.51 lakh. (All Prices, Ex-Showroom).

Both the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions come equipped with the top-of-the-line 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 150 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.