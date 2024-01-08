Stock Market: Benchmark indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex erased gains of the last two sessions and ended a two-week low. At close, BSE Sensex was down 670.93 points or 0.93% at 71,355.22. NSE Nifty settled at 21,513, down 197.80 points or 0.91%.

About 1733 shares advanced, 1723 shares declined, and 75 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC. Top losers were UPL, SBI, SBI Life Insurance, Divis Labs and Britannia Industries.

Among sectors, FMCG, Bank, Pharma, and Metal down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index shed 0.8 percent and smallcap index down 0.3 percent.