Switzerland to try a former Gambian minister under ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh for crimes against humanity

Switzerland is set to prosecute former Gambian interior minister Ousman Sonko for crimes against humanity in a landmark trial starting Monday. The case, filed by Swiss campaign group TRIAL International, marks the highest-ranking official trial under the principle of universal jurisdiction, allowing prosecution for grave crimes anywhere. Sonko, accused of murder, multiple rapes, and torture from 2000-2016, will be the second person in Switzerland to face trial for crimes against humanity. Nine Gambian plaintiffs, including serial rape victims, will testify in a trial scheduled from January 8-30.

Sonko, 54, denies the charges, and his lawyer, Philippe Currat, plans to request the case’s abandonment, citing investigation and hearing issues. Currat argues that the file handling has been problematic, citing “secret” hearings in Gambia and lack of notification of interviewees’ rights. One plaintiff, Binta Jamba, alleges being raped multiple times by Sonko between 2000-2002 after he murdered her husband. She was held captive for five days in 2005, subjected to beatings and repeated rapes, leading to two pregnancies and subsequent abortions.

Despite the long period of waiting for justice, plaintiffs express optimism and a quest for accountability. Madi Ceesay, a plaintiff detained and tortured under Sonko, states, “I am smelling justice.” Currat claims Sonko was abroad during much of the rape accusations’ period and argues some crimes occurred before the relevant Swiss law took effect in 2011. Sonko, arrested in Switzerland in 2017 while seeking asylum, could face a life sentence. His treatment in Swiss jails is criticized by Currat, alleging cruelty, denial of food, and inadequate medical care.

The trial holds significance for global accountability, and its proceedings could impact future cases involving crimes against humanity. The accusations against Sonko, who served under ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh, contribute to addressing long-pending human rights abuses.