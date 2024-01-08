Taiwanese defence ministry detects three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait

The Taiwanese defense ministry reported on Monday that it had identified three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, with one of them crossing the island. This incident follows a series of similar balloon sightings over the past month. Taiwan has accused China of posing a threat to aviation safety and engaging in psychological warfare ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The use of balloons for potential spying activities gained global attention in February when the United States claimed to have shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. However, China contended that the balloon was a civilian craft that had accidentally drifted off course. Taiwan has observed an increased Chinese military presence and activity around the island, prompting heightened vigilance in the lead-up to the elections scheduled for Saturday, January 13.

In the latest incident, one of the three balloons reportedly crossed the southern tip of Taiwan, while all balloons eventually headed east before disappearing. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s vice presidential candidate, Hsiao Bi-khim, called on China to cease harassing Taiwan and emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwanese officials have accused Beijing of employing military and economic pressure to interfere in the elections. China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim rejected by Taiwan’s government. The recent deployment of mysterious balloons across the Taiwan Strait has added to the tensions between the two entities.

China’s use of “grey zone” tactics, which involve activities that fall below the threshold of open conflict, such as sending fighter jets, reconnaissance drones, naval ships, and now balloons, continues to be a source of contention. The evolving situation underscores the complex dynamics and challenges in the Taiwan Strait region, heightening concerns about potential military and geopolitical escalations.