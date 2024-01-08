UAE authority announces traffic fine installment scheme

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have launched traffic fine instalment scheme. The new scheme will allow customers to pay for traffic fines through instalments. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced this.

The authority informed that credit card holders from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank, can benefit from this service. ITC plans to include more banks by the first half of 2024.

The service allows customers to pay the ITC fines through through instalments over a range of specified periods which are: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months or 12 months, without interest or profits. Customers can avail of this service through TAMM service centres or the Customer Happiness Centres at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality. Resident is then required to contact the bank where the credit card was issued to request payment of the amount through instalments over the desired period.