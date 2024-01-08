Vir Das comments on Indian celebrities promoting tourism in Lakshadweep Islands

International Emmy award-winning comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Indian celebrities promoting tourism in Lakshadweep Islands amidst tensions with the Maldives. This comes after a Maldives minister criticized the Lakshadweep Islands, sparking a social media feud.

Prominent Bollywood figures, including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Sara Ali Khan, expressed support for Lakshadweep, encouraging Indians to explore its beauty. However, Vir Das took a satirical approach, subtly mocking celebrities who previously flaunted their vacations in the Maldives but now hesitate amid the strained relations between India and the Maldives.

In a tweet on Monday, Vir Das said, “Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them.” He cheekily predicted that the next actor to post a honeymoon photo from Madh Island would receive a National Award.

Responses to Vir Das’s tweet suggested that some celebrities might be deleting or rethinking their past Maldives vacation posts. One user humorously suggested that influencers could simply claim their Maldives photos were taken in Lakshadweep for more engagement.

Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures of Lakshadweep in response to calls for boycotting the Maldives. This trend emerged after certain personalities in the Maldives criticized India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit Indian islands, following his sharing of photos from his Lakshadweep trip.