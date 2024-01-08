Wonka again rules North America box office after strong holiday

The musical fantasy film “Wonka” maintained its position at the top of the North American box office over the weekend, raking in an estimated $14.4 million. This success comes as Hollywood anticipated a potential boost from the Golden Globe awards. In its fourth weekend, the Warner Bros. production, featuring Timothee Chalamet, surpassed $165 million domestically and exceeded $300 million internationally, marking a triumph, according to Variety.

The star-studded cast includes Hugh Grant as a grumpy Oompa Loompa, Keegan-Michael Key as a police chief with an exaggerated sweet tooth, and Olivia Colman as the cartoonishly evil Mrs. Scrubitt. Despite the film’s Christmas season dominance, it continues to draw audiences.

In the second spot at the box office was Universal and Blumhouse’s new horror film, “Night Swim,” which earned $12 million during the Friday-through-Sunday period. While the reviews and audience scores are described as “weak,” the film’s modest production budget of $15 million appears to be paying off. This horror thriller, the first collaboration between Jason Blum and James Wan, stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, telling the story of a couple discovering unsettling secrets about their backyard swimming pool.

“Night Swim” contributes to the success of the horror genre, which had an overall strong year in 2023, generating $2 billion in worldwide box office and showing resilience against pandemic-related challenges, according to analyst David A. Gross.

Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” secured the third spot, earning $10.6 million over the weekend, pushing its total past $100 million in the US and Canada. The film features Jason Momoa reprising his role as the superhero in a story that tackles turmoil and climate change.

In fourth place was the family-friendly animation “Migration” from Universal and Illumination, which earned $10.3 million. The film follows the adventures of a duck family flying from New England to Jamaica, featuring voice actors such as Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina.

The fifth position was held by Sony rom-com “Anyone But You,” earning $9.5 million. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the film revolves around two people who experience an instant connection but spend the rest of the story navigating crossed signals and misunderstandings.

The remaining films in the top 10 were “The Boys in the Boat” ($6 million), “The Color Purple” ($4.8 million), “The Iron Claw” ($4.5 million), “Ferrari” ($2.5 million), and “Poor Things” ($2 million).